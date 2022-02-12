Kodak Black shot during Super Bowl party in L.A.

Kodak Black was one of four people reportedly shot at a Justin Bieber party during Super Bowl weekend in suburban Los Angeles on early Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2022.

The rapper, whose government name is Bill Kapri, was reportedly exiting the Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant on N. Lacienaga Boulevard in West Hollywood just as a fight erupted, NBC News reports.

There is no word yet on what precipitated the fight. Witnesses told police that an altercation popped off among a group of men who were standing around a Ferrari when fists began flying. Suddenly 10 gunshots rang out, sending all in proximity to run for cover.

The rapper and one other person were taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in its report. Two others were eventually transported to a medical center. All four shooting victims are said to be in stable condition.

Media calls to Kodak’s camp were not returned by Saturday afternoon.