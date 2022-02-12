 Skip to content

Kodak Black shot during Super Bowl party in L.A.

By Terry Shropshire | Feb 12, 2022

Kodak Black at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago. (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

Kodak Black was one of four people reportedly shot at a Justin Bieber party during Super Bowl weekend in suburban Los Angeles on early Saturday morning, Feb. 11, 2022.


The rapper, whose government name is Bill Kapri, was reportedly exiting the Nice Guy, an Italian restaurant on N. Lacienaga Boulevard in West Hollywood just as a fight erupted, NBC News reports.

There is no word yet on what precipitated the fight. Witnesses told police that an altercation popped off among a group of men who were standing around a Ferrari when fists began flying. Suddenly 10 gunshots rang out, sending all in proximity to run for cover.


The rapper and one other person were taken in an ambulance to a local hospital, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in its report. Two others were eventually transported to a medical center. All four shooting victims are said to be in stable condition.

Media calls to Kodak’s camp were not returned by Saturday afternoon.

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

LisaRaye spills the tea about her past; disses Ari Fletcher, again

Virgil Abloh-designed shoes sell for $25M at auction

Snoop Dogg facing sexual assault charge from alleged 2013 incident

LAPD investigating DaBaby after beatdown of DaniLeigh’s brother (video)

Fans, artists support Isaiah Rashad as alleged same-sex videos surface

Bobby Brown pays visit to Whitney Houston’s grave in upcoming show