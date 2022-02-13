 Skip to content

Ye, Bubba Wallace team up with McDonald’s for Super Bowl XVI commercial

By Rashad Milligan | Feb 13, 2022

Ye appears in McDonald’s Super Bowl LVI commercial. (Video screenshot courtesy of McDonald’s)

Ye’s latest collaboration is with his favorite restaurant — McDonald’s.


The billionaire hip-hop legend made a cameo in the fast-food restaurant’s Super Bowl commercial, which debuted Feb. 13.

The essence of the spot is customers saying, “uhhhhh” when they’re on the verge of ordering from the drive-through. NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is also in the commercial, as he pulls up in a race car. Ye’s vehicle looks like a black tank, and he opens the gull wing door to say, “uhhhhh.”


In 2018, Ye publicly declared his affection for McDonald’s.

Wallace has also done commercials for DoorDash, Pet Smart and Toyota.

