Ye, Bubba Wallace team up with McDonald’s for Super Bowl XVI commercial

Ye’s latest collaboration is with his favorite restaurant — McDonald’s.

The billionaire hip-hop legend made a cameo in the fast-food restaurant’s Super Bowl commercial, which debuted Feb. 13.

The essence of the spot is customers saying, “uhhhhh” when they’re on the verge of ordering from the drive-through. NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is also in the commercial, as he pulls up in a race car. Ye’s vehicle looks like a black tank, and he opens the gull wing door to say, “uhhhhh.”

In 2018, Ye publicly declared his affection for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is my favorite restaurant — ye (@kanyewest) November 4, 2018

Wallace has also done commercials for DoorDash, Pet Smart and Toyota.