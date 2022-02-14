How LeBron James is inspiring young Black men through his Crypto.com ad

There were a number of amazing ads during Super Bowl LVI, including celebrities, athletes and many more.

During Black History Month, it’s important to highlight some of the influential leaders in our history, while also shedding light on the many that are building a name for themselves now. LeBron James has been an inspirational figure through his years on and off the NBA court, and in the latest Crypto.com ad, he continues to put on for young Black men.

In the ad, James is talking to a 2003 version of himself about how life is now in 2022. Midway through, the younger James asks 2022 James, “Is the hype too much? Am I ready?”

The present-day James says “I can’t tell you everything. But if you want to make history, you gotta call your own shots.”

For young Black men, including myself, it’s imperative that we create our own narrative and take a chance on ourselves so we can have a bright future.

Not living on anybody’s terms and expectations but your own shows that you have control of your life.

Just look at all that James has accomplished throughout his career. Not only is he a four-time champion, but he also has numerous business ventures, including his own school in Akron, Ohio. I’m not a mind reader, but I’m sure James was able to accomplish all of this by setting his own goals and taking a chance on himself.

This ad shows that even though present-day James knows what 2003 James is in store for, he wants to let him find out himself so he can live through the success and failures. At the end of the day, life is about trial and error. Lessons will be learned, and how you maneuver through life will dictate your future.

For young Black men, the message is simply to take a chance on yourself, and you’ll see the amazing things that you can accomplish.