Naomi Campbell says her daughter was ‘not adopted’

The 51-year-old supermodel welcomed a baby girl back in May 2021 and — without disclosing who the father is — insisted that the child is “not adopted,” and admitted that only a small amount of people knew about the pregnancy in the first place.

She said: “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.”

Campbell then explained that becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50 was the “best thing” that she has ever done, describing her daughter — whose name remains unknown to the public — as the “biggest blessing.”

She said: “She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

