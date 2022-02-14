 Skip to content

Naomi Campbell says her daughter was ‘not adopted’

By rolling | Feb 14, 2022

Naomi Campbell (Photo credit: Bang media)

The 51-year-old supermodel welcomed a baby girl back in May 2021 and — without disclosing who the father is — insisted that the child is “not adopted,” and admitted that only a small amount of people knew about the pregnancy in the first place.


She said: “She wasn’t adopted — she’s my child. I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her.”

Campbell then explained that becoming a mother for the first time at the age of 50 was the “best thing” that she has ever done, describing her daughter — whose name remains unknown to the public — as the “biggest blessing.”


She said: “She is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , ,

Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer to host the Oscars

Issa Rae becomes 1st person to be awarded key to city of Inglewood

Nevo Abutbul started training as a mentalist at age nine and is the youngest performer in his field. (Courtesy of Sarit&lorens)

Meet the teenage mentalist out to conquer the world

Tara Roberts and National Geographic go to great depths in new podcast

Dave Chappelle angrily opposes affordable housing in his city (video)

Audible announces new originals under Kevin Hart and Charlamagne Tha God