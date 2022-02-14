Ye and Julia Fox have called it quits

Ye West and Julia Fox have split up after a whirlwind romance.

The 44-year-old rapper and the 32-year-old actress had been dating since January 2022 but the relationship is now over, a rep for Fox has confirmed.

The rep told E! News: “Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators but they are no longer together.”

The confirmation comes soon after the pair sparked speculation that they had called it quits when Fox hit like on an Instagram post made by Ye’s ex Kim Kardashian before going on to remove all traces of Ye from her social media and unfollowing him.

Ye — who was married to the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star from 2014 until she filed for divorce in 2021 and has North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, with her — had also taken to Instagram to insist that he is “not giving up” on his family.

He wrote: “”I DONT HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY”

The pair have recently exchanged insults on social media but the “Stronger” hitmaker remains convinced that he’ll eventually get back with Kardashian.

He wrote: “I HAVE FAITH THAT WE’LL BE BACK TOGETHER”

Fox first met Ye — who legally changed his name towards the end of 2021 — on New Year’s Eve in Miami and previously told of how she shared an “instant connection” with the rapper.

She said: “I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve and it was an instant connection. His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night.”