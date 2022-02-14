Ye West continues tirade against Pete Davidson, leaks text messages

Ye West has slammed Pete Davidson, who is dating West’s estranged wife Kim Kardashian, and has vowed that Pete will never meet his children.

West captioned a headless snap of Davidson and Kardashian holding hands and wrote: “LOOK AT THIS D——-. I WONDER IF INSTAGRAM GONNA SHUT DOWN MY PAGE FOR DISSING HILLARY CLINTON’S EX BOYFRIEND.”

The final line referenced Davidson’s tattoo of the former US Presidential candidate and a joke that went around that the pair were together after they were spotted running into each other randomly.

West — who has legally changed his name to Ye — added: “Y’all seen that tattoo but if I speak up then I’m crazy. I told you not going to use that one no more when a garbage man goes to work he gonna smell like trash but it’s time to take the trash out the house … You can Google the Hillary thing I’m not making this s— up.”

The rapper — who suffers from bipolar disorder — vowed that Davidson would not be allowed to meet the children he shares with Kardashian – North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, — and shared a private text from the comic.

The message read, “You as a man I’d never get in the way of your children. That’s a promise. How you guys go about raising your kids is your business and not mine. I do hope someday I can meet them and we can all be friends.”

Alongside a photo of Davidson and the rapper Machine Gun Kelly in their underwear, West wrote: “No you will never meet my children. West also shared a hostage-style Instagram photo of himself to prove that his Instagram account had not been hacked before revealing that he planned to take his children North and Saint to a party for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.