 Skip to content

Maralee Nichols says Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son

By Malik Brown | Feb 15, 2022

Tristan Thompson (Photo credit: Splash News)

Tristan Thompson is having a bit of trouble with his newest baby’s mom, Maralee Nichols.


Nichols’ representatives said in a statement on Feb. 14 that “despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son.”

The statement claims that Thompson hasn’t even seen his son yet.


“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the statement read.

He admitted in January that he was the father of Nichols’ baby, and also apologized to Kardashian in the process.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

There have been reports that Thompson could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his three children’s mothers: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.

 

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , ,

President Biden slams NFL over lack of Black head coaches

LeBron James clowned for wanting the Lakers to join the Rams’ parade

For a scorer of Damian Lillard’s caliber, he deserves to legitimately chase championships during the second half of his prime years. At the moment, that destination isn’t realistically in Portland. (John Sciulli/Getty Images for NBA 2K20)

As Blazers begin makeover, does Damian Lillard staying even make sense?

How LeBron James is inspiring young Black men through his Crypto.com ad

Stephen A. Smith doing a live ESPN segment at Wells Fargo Center (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for Steed Media Service)

Say what? Stephen A. Smith says the Lakers need to trade Anthony Davis (video)

Eminem causes stir by kneeling during Super Bowl halftime show (video)