Maralee Nichols says Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son

Tristan Thompson is having a bit of trouble with his newest baby’s mom, Maralee Nichols.

Nichols’ representatives said in a statement on Feb. 14 that “despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son.”

The statement claims that Thompson hasn’t even seen his son yet.

“He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” the statement read.

He admitted in January that he was the father of Nichols’ baby, and also apologized to Kardashian in the process.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” Thompson wrote on Instagram. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this,” he wrote in a second post. “You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

There have been reports that Thompson could be paying up to $40,000 in child support to each of his three children’s mothers: Khloé Kardashian, Jordan Craig and Nichols.