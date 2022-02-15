Rihanna dishes details about her pregnancy

Rihanna says being pregnant is making her feel “tired at times.”

The “Umbrella” hitmaker has opened up on her pregnancy side-effects and admits she is “not used to” feeling such a strong need to go to bed as usually, she can “fight through any hour of the night.”

When asked how she’s been feeling at the Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin event at Goya Studios in Los Angeles, she told Extra’s Terri Seymour: “Really great — tired at times, on and off, which I am not used to. I can fight through any hour of the night, but now it’s, like, putting me down, ‘No, you go to bed right now.'”

Rihanna — who is expecting a baby with her rapper boyfriend A$AP Rocky — also explained how she decided her pregnancy announcement on Instagram was the best time to debut her vintage bubble gum pink Chanel puffer jacket.

She said: “I got this jacket when no one knew that I was pregnant and it was just a jacket that I loved and I was always waiting for the moment I was going to wear it. It just happened to be perfect for that day. One, it was cold, and two, I could unbutton it to just the right spot.”

