Serena and Venus Williams’ nephew reportedly died by suicide

One of the estranged nephews of Venus and Serena Williams has reportedly died by suicide. Alphonse Williams was 21 years old.

Alphonse Williams reportedly took his own life on Feb. 3, 2022, not long after his diagnosis of Peyronie’s disease, a condition that causes the curvature of the penis, according to The Sun. A third of those who suffer from the disease are also afflicted with severe depression.

Sabrina Williams, the mother of Alphonse, is the estranged half-sister of Venus and Serena from Richard Williams’ first marriage. She is reportedly heartbroken but is nevertheless appreciative of the time that she got to spend with him following his first attempt at killing himself.

“When my son attempted [to end] his life two and a half years ago, I asked God, save his life and give me a little bit more time, please,” Sabrina said, according to the British newspaper.

“And God answered my prayers. He did. He gave me two and a half years more than I expected.”

She believes that Alphonse, who also struggled with bipolar disorder, had overdosed on an unknown medication.

“He [Alphonse] was crying last Monday, hysterical crying. The week before, the doctor confirmed what he already knew, that he had Peyronie’s,” Sabrina said. “He had started back at high school, he was going into his fourth semester of computer engineering and was regularly seeing a counselor.”

Sabrina Williams’ side of the family is awaiting the autopsy results to determine the exact cause of death.

“We know he’s taken some strong medicines which would have made him fall asleep, he would have gone into respiratory distress, but wouldn’t have known. He just never woke up,” she said.