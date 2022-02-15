Tyrese’s mom dies after battle with COVID-19

In an Instagram post on Feb. 14 by Tyrese, shared that his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, had died after being in a coma for several days.

In the video, Tyrese is seen holding his mom’s hand.

“Rest in peace, mom,” Tyrese says in the video. “You fought, mom. You fought. Oh my god, I’m so sorry this happened, mom. Jesus.”

“I’m gonna hold your hand for the rest of my life, okay? Everywhere I go, I’m gonna hold your hand the way you held my hand when I was a kid,” Tyrese promised. “Every journey this life takes me to from here on, you’re gonna hold my hand mom, okay?”

In the caption, Tyrese wrote, “On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor my mother This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..”

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

On Feb. 5, Tyrese said he received a call while filming that his mother was in an intensive care unit fighting COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Friends and others showed support for Tyrese on Instagram.

“Stay strong I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u,” Snoop Dogg commented.

“So so sorry about this brother. She was so proud of all you are and have become. Deepest condolences & love sent your way to you and your family,” Dwayne Johnson commented.