 Skip to content

Beyond the tricks, Harlem Globetrotters are inspiring Black kids worldwide

By Malik Brown | Feb 16, 2022

The Harlem Globetrotters attended the Atlanta Hawks game on Feb. 15, as they are promoting their Spread Game Tour appearance at the State Farm Arena on Apr. 3.

“I love playing here in Atlanta,” Julian “Zeus” McClurkin told rolling out. “Atlanta loves to see those high-flying slam dunks that we do, they love looking at the little nuances of the game too. You know you’re going to have a great time with your family and friends.”


During Black History Month, the Globetrotters continue to inspire the Black community and the kids that look up to them.

“Kids look up to professional athletes, both literally and figuratively. I think it’s cool that we get an opportunity for the last 95 years to use that magnetism for good. We just try to capture that and it’s very important to do it, especially in this month.”


For Cherelle “Torch” George, she’s made it in the Guinness World Records books as the first to set the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute by a female. Through that experience, she wants to inspire young women in the world.

Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Category:
Tags: , , , , ,

Diddy and Kim Porter’s twin daughters enjoying new high school adventure

After spending the last 10 months rehabbing his knee, Victor Oladipo's taking a major step in his recovery: joining the Heat's G League affiliate (the Sioux Falls Skyforce) for 5-on-5 work. (Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald)

Victor Oladipo training with Heat’s G League team as he nears return

The DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic pairing has been cooking lately. The Chicago Bulls have scored 1.11 points per possession on trips featuring a DeRozan-Vucevic ball screen — the second-best mark among high-volume pairings. (Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Explain 1 play: DeMar DeRozan’s dagger dime in winning time

Simone Biles gifted gargantuan engagement ring on Valentine’s Day (photos)

Maralee Nichols says Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son

President Biden slams NFL over lack of Black head coaches