Why Naturi Naughton’s fiancé enforced a ‘no-sex rule’ for a year

To hear most urban males tell it on the streets and in barbershops, they can barely go a week without sex. Most would not be able to conceptualize how and why Naturi Naughton’s fiancé, Xavier “Two” Lewis, would enforce a “no sex rule” with the former “Power” actress for an entire calendar year.

It almost seems like an oxymoron that an entertainment business mogul could practice abstinence.

However, as Naughton explained to Essence, Lewis was looking for more than just arm candy or a girlfriend when he was introduced to Naughton by her “Power” costar Omari Hardwick. Naughton became enamored with Lewis’ philosophical approach to finding his forever wife which prioritized the spiritual rather than the physical.

“The way he emphasized our relationship with God, our relationship with ourselves, just being able to do things that weren’t about the physical, sex or things like that, it let me know he wanted to dig [to a] deeper level and get to know me on a spiritual and an emotional level,” Naughton said.

“That was how I got more comfortable because I started to see, ‘Wait a minute. This ain’t just for boyfriend time, this is a setup for a husband.'”

As they prepare to exchange nuptials that will be officiated by “This is How We Do It” rapper-turned-minister Montell Jordan, Naughton said keeping the ever-snooping paparazzi at bay has paid dividends.

“For me, it was important to be cautious about sharing (the relationship), especially at the beginning of our engagement, so we could focus on that bonding time,” she told the magazine. “Sometimes in the industry people put their opinions on things and make you feel like you need their opinion, and I don’t.”