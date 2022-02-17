DaniLeigh’s brother is taking action against DaBaby

DaBaby and Brandon Bills, DaniLeigh’s brother are about to face off again. Because of their fight at a bowling alley on Feb. 9, Bills is now suing the rapper for a multitude of reasons.

Bills claims that when he walked by DaBaby at the bowling alley, the rapper attacked him suddenly, which left him with severe injuries and pain.

He also claims that he didn’t fight back, and the assault resulted in physical and psychological damage. Bills is suing DaBaby for assault, battery, emotional distress and negligence, and states that his medical bills are mounting as a result of the incident.

DaBaby got into a fight last night ‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/TkjLLZoevA — RapTV (@raptvcom) February 10, 2022

Video of the fight has surfaced since the encounter, which shows DaBaby throwing a punch at Bills. The fight then spills over to the bowling alley lanes, where DaBaby’s entourage began to get involved and tussle with Bills.

Law enforcement is also investigating DaBaby for assault with a deadly weapon, as Bills was kicked in the head while on the ground.