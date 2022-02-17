Learn how Jalen Rose’s collab with Grand Wagoneer creates opportunity for Detroit students

Jalen Rose is a current ABC and ESPN analyst, former NBA star and legendary “Fab Five” teammate who, along with his other teammates, transformed the game of basketball. Off the court, Rose is a philanthropist, multifaceted reporter and founder of the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, which is a tuition-free, open enrollment, high school serving 410 scholars in the Northwestern area of Detroit.

Amongst his many ventures, Rose has developed a partnership with the Jeep® brand and had a conversation with rolling out‘s CEO Munson Steed about the features of their new vehicle.

What is the name of this new model?

The Grand Wagoneer is a phenomenal vehicle. I think everyone’s going to not only enjoy the beauty of the car but the functionality and the versatility of the car in itself. As somebody whose mom worked at Chrysler when I was young as a key puncher for 25 years, we always had Chrysler or Jeep products. And my mother always drove a Cherokee. I currently drive a Rubicon, and the thing I like about their vehicles is I can drive it, my oldest daughter can drive it, and she’s 21. My youngest daughter loves it, and she’s 15. I haven’t gone off-roading just yet. I can’t wait for people to see it.

