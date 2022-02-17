Things get violent at Nike shoe release in Los Angeles (video)

Violence at shoe releases have begun to recur, and this time at a Foot Locker in Los Angeles.

On Feb. 16, a woman was stabbed by a man while waiting in line for a Nike shoe release on Melrose Avenue. Reportedly, the two argued prior to the stabbing.

A woman was just stabbed at Foot Locker on Melrose over a pair of Nike Dunks. Her condition is unknown. 🤦‍♂️

(@TMZLive) pic.twitter.com/Mfdaa1hthB — Plugged Inn (@pluggedinn) February 17, 2022

A video obtained by TMZ shows that the woman was stabbed in the abdomen by a male wearing a black shirt. she was rushed to the hospital immediately for treatment, and police say the suspect is in custody.

Melrose Avenue is not new to seeing this type of violence for shoes, as 26-year-old Jayren Bradford was shot and killed in August 2021 at Shoe Palace.

Bradford attempted to break up an argument over a sneaker raffle, and the group shifted their anger toward him. He was then surrounded by the group and was shot. A 16-year-old was later arrested in connection to the shooting.