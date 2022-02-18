Ye objects to Kim Kardashian’s divorce requests

Ye West has officially opposed Kim Kardashian‘s request for bifurcation.

The 44-year-old rapper has responded to the former “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s request to be declared legally single, court documents obtained by E! News confirmed.

The “Stronger” hitmaker’s legal representative said in the documents:

“Kim’s motion should be denied without prejudice so that Kim can refile it with the mandatory corrections and requested conditions set forth in the proposed judgment. Alternatively, a hearing regarding these additional conditions should be set.”

The SKIMS founder split from Ye a year ago and despite his recent attempts to win her back, the 41-year-old beauty — who has four children with the rapper — has maintained “no reconciliation effort will be of any value.”

Kardashian’s legal team informed a court on Monday that Ye had been served legal papers asking to bifurcate their divorce — meaning they can be declared single before working out the terms of their split but failed to respond — until now.

