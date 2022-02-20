Amy Reese levels the playing field for small businesses

For over 20 years, Amy Reese was a successful corporate development executive who collaborated with Fortune 500 organizations and government agencies. Reese describes herself as “a driven, stubborn, over-achiever who happens to believe that I can accomplish what I set out to accomplish.”

After years of enjoying her corporate career, Reese wanted more. In her quest to pursue something new, the journey led her to the world of entrepreneurship.

Today, Reese is a multiple award-winning business growth strategist and the CEO of ARC Business Solutions. ARC Business Solutions is a certified woman-owned and operated consulting firm that helps small businesses grow by securing contracts with the federal government and major corporations. ARC helps businesses obtain relevant certifications that will enable them to win contracts set aside specifically for them. ARC also provides the foundational resources and instruction needed as clients begin to embark on starting and growing a business.

What key skills or qualities make you unique as an African American female leader?

Spending 23 years in corporate development where I became an expert in understanding the corporate structure of very large organizations, how to connect with key decision-makers by building mutually beneficial relationships and my ability to train other high-performing leaders are all qualities that make me unique as an African American female leader.

