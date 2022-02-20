LeBron James makes surprising declaration about playing with son Bronny

NBA superstar LeBron James has accumulated an astounding number of NBA records during his illustrious 19-year career, including four NBA titles and four MVP trophies. But the next feat James aspires to accomplish may top them all.

The Los Angeles Lakers marquee star told an assemblage of media at the NBA All-Star weekend near his hometown in Cleveland that he will go to whatever team in order to play in the NBA with his son, LeBron “Bronny” James Jr.

King James, 37, who was born and raised about 30 minutes south of Cleveland in Akron, also said he would even take a massive pay cut to bring his dream to fruition.

“My last year will be played with my son,” James told The Athletic. “Wherever Bronny is at, that’s where I’ll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year. It’s not about the money at that point.”

Bronny James is currently a junior at the national basketball powerhouse Sierra Canyon School in Los Angeles County. If the son follows a traditional, one-and-done prospect path, the earliest he can play in the NBA is at the start of the 2024-25 season.

LBJ’s eldest son could possibly enter the NBA sooner if Commissioner Adam Silver makes good on his plans on abolishing the one-and-done rule that requires high schoolers to play at least one year in college or for another sanctioned entity.