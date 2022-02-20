Ye could face criminal charges; calls Kris Jenner’s boyfriend ‘godless’

Ye West has never had any compunction about delivering punishment to invasive paparazzi and fans. And because of that, Ye could land in serious legal trouble for knocking an autograph-seeking fan unconscious with one violent swing.

The Los Angeles Police Department is said to be nearing the completion of an investigation into the embattled 44-year-old emcee who seemingly has a laundry list of beefs with scores of entertainment folks.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is said to have three options as it relates to Ye’s case: one, they can charge the Donda artist with felonious assault; two, the D.A. could call both parties and negotiate a settlement; or three, they could dismiss the case on insufficient evidence.

Meanwhile, as this is going on, Ye called his estranged mother-in-law Kris Jenner’s boyfriend “ungodly” in yet another addition to his long enemies’ list.

“God has a plan to remove the godless; Corey needed to never be here anyway,” Ye said about Corey Gamble on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.

“And I think he’s a nice person,” Ye penned in a seemingly contradictory IG post. “Not a great person, a nice person who used to be around Puff’s family then got around Justin Bieber and then when Kris got divorced, he slid in.”

