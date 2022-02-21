 Skip to content

Did Juwan Howard set a bad example for Black head coaches after altercation?

By Malik Brown | Feb 21, 2022

Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / taka1022

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hit an opposing team’s coach following their game against Wisconsin on Feb. 20.


After the buzzer sounded, Howard stopped Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard to say something to him. Gard grabbed Howard, which seemed to bother the Michigan coach. Both men went back and forth for a few seconds until Howard swiped another opposing coach in the head.

Both teams rushed to the scene, which caused more pushing between the players and also the staff. After the game, Howard addressed the story behind the altercation.


“I didn’t like the timeout they called, I’ll be totally honest,” Howard told the media. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys.”

“Basically, I addressed with the head coach that I would remember that because of that timeout,” Howard continued. “For someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled for him to touch me as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. So that’s what ended up happening, that’s what escalated it.”

The Big Ten conference said it is currently addressing the incident. People have had a number of opinions on what the consequences should be for Howard.

What should the consequences be for Howard’s actions?

 

 

Category:
Tags: , , , , ,