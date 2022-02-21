Did Juwan Howard set a bad example for Black head coaches after altercation?

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard hit an opposing team’s coach following their game against Wisconsin on Feb. 20.

After the buzzer sounded, Howard stopped Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard to say something to him. Gard grabbed Howard, which seemed to bother the Michigan coach. Both men went back and forth for a few seconds until Howard swiped another opposing coach in the head.

Both teams rushed to the scene, which caused more pushing between the players and also the staff. After the game, Howard addressed the story behind the altercation.

Here's really good raw video of the aftermath of #Michigan and #Wisconsin. You can clearly hear Juwan Howard say "I'll remember that" to Greg Gard prior to the altercation. (Video courtesy of WKOW. Caution unedited, NSFW language.) pic.twitter.com/27N2q1OD8I — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) February 20, 2022

“I didn’t like the timeout they called, I’ll be totally honest,” Howard told the media. “I thought it was not necessary at that moment, especially with it being a large lead. I thought that wasn’t fair to our guys.”

“Basically, I addressed with the head coach that I would remember that because of that timeout,” Howard continued. “For someone to touch me, I think that was very uncalled for him to touch me as we were verbalizing and communicating with one another. So that’s what ended up happening, that’s what escalated it.”

The Big Ten conference said it is currently addressing the incident. People have had a number of opinions on what the consequences should be for Howard.

Some of y’all calling for Juwan Howard to be fired is crazy as hell. We’ve seen MUCH worse incidents in CBB but sure let’s go with that 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 20, 2022

What Juwan Howard did was wrong and suspension-worthy. The rest of the season seems sufficient. Firing him seems over the top. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) February 20, 2022

Juwan Howard should be suspended for his actions. Although he had reason to be mad, he has to set a better example as a leader of young people. But he SHOULD NOT BE FIRED! — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) February 21, 2022

What should the consequences be for Howard’s actions?