Nick Cannon explains whether he’ll have more kids and why

Nick Cannon, the prolific babymaker and multi-hyphenate TV star, explained whether he has the capacity to bring more children into the world.

The 41-year-old host of “Wild N’ Out” and “The Masked Singer” is expecting his eighth child soon, including five in the past two years.

While speaking with Dr. Laura Berman on “The Language of Love” podcast on Feb. 16, Cannon was candid about whether he wants to continue to populate the earth.

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he explained to Berman exhaustedly. “Because I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] – especially my kids.”

This comes about a month after he announced that he is expecting a baby boy with model Bre Teisi. And that announcement came just weeks after he revealed that his 5-month-old son Zen had died of a brain tumor.

At last count, Cannon is a father to 10-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey; a 4-year-old son, Golden, and a 14-month-old daughter, Powerful, with Brittany Bell; and two 7-month-old twins, Zillion and Zion, with Abby De La Rosa.

Cannon continues to claim that all eight of his children were planned and that he was not recklessly impregnating random women.

“I’m going to take full responsibility,” Cannon added. “Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there’s the potential to have a child.”

“So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much, if I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child,'” Cannon said.