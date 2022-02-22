Kerry Washington pays tribute to Rosa Parks in social media post

Kerry Washington has paid tribute to Rosa Parks and urged people to “continue the fight.”

The former “Scandal” actress recreated the Civil Rights activist’s 1956 mugshot on Instagram to celebrate Black History Month as she shared a photo of herself alongside the snap taken of Parks after she was arrested in 1955 for refusing to give up her bus seat to a White man in Montgomery, Alabama, in opposition to racial segregation in the southern states of America.

In the caption of the black and white edit — complete with matching outfits and booking numbers — the 45-year-old actress wrote: “Back with some more #BlackHERstory! This time celebrating THE Rosa Parks.

“A lot of people think that Rosa’s activism started with her refusing to give up her seat on the bus.

“But she lived a life of activism long before that. Fighting, boycotting, marching, and even working as an investigator for the NAACP, advocating against sexual assaults on Black women.”

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star — who is married to Nnamdi Asomugha, 40, with whom she had 7-year-old Isabelle and 5-year-old Caleb — pointed out Park’s “act of civil disobedience” helped spark a radical movement and urged people to embrace the power of action “in whatever way” possible.

Washington continued: “It was Rosa Parks’ act of civil disobedience on that bus that sparked a revolution.

“She took that seat in order to take a stand. That seat on that bus was her fighting stance — and so we continue the fight today, in whatever way we can!

“Lets ask ourselves, what can we do! Sit. Stand. March. Make calls, Volunteer. Talk to your family and friends. Do whatever you can and however you can.

“Rosa taught us that. And we are forever grateful. It was an honor to honor her.”