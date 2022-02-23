AACCNJ hosts 2022 15th annual Black History Month black-tie gala

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – February 22, 2022

The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey hosted a Blockbuster 15th Anniversary Gala with nearly 500 in attendance on February 17th at the Venetian in Garfield, NJ.

TRENTON, NJ — February 22, 2022, The African American Chamber of Commerce

of New Jersey (AACCNJ), hosted a Blockbuster 15th Anniversary Black History Month Black Tie Gala, at the Venetian in Garfield, NJ.

Ferreira was the Exclusive Event Sponsor for the 2022 Gala. Platinum Sponsors included: Davis EIS, Hackensack Meridian Health, Investors Bank, Johnson & Johnson, Kean University, Milhouse and PSEG. First Energy and Rutgers University – Camden were Gold Sponsors for the event. Silver Sponsors included: American Water – NJ, Comcast, Earle, East West Connection, Horizon, NJ Economic Development Authority, Northfield Bank, Provident Bank.

1The Keynote Speaker for the evening was Dr. Lamont Repollet, President of Kean University. President Repollet provided remarks which tied into the theme of the 2022 Gala “This is our Time”.

“This 15-year Anniversary Black History Month Gala serves as the culmination of 15 years of advocacy, and as a testament to the alignment and significance of the mission of the AACCNJ across all sectors of New Jersey’s economy, said John E. Harmon, Sr., IOM, Founder, President & CEO, AACCNJ.

The annual Gala provides the platform, on behalf of AACCNJ members and the over 80,000

Black owned businesses in the state of NJ to continue to increase the visibility of its members and their businesses

Each year during Black History Month, the AACCNJ recognizes a distinguished group of African Americans that have attained a significant level of accomplishment in business, politics, education, sports and/or entertainment. In 2022, the AACCNJ was pleased to honor the following individuals:

Michael J. Garner, MBA, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Metropolitan Transportation Authority

Nadine Leslie, Chief Executive Officer, Suez North America

Toni P. Brown, Chief Administrative Officer, Delaware River Port Authority

Rev. Dr. DeForest B. Soaries, Jr., Retired Senior Pastor – First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens, Somerset, NJ,

John Wesley Boyd, Jr., Founder & President, National Black Farmer’s Association

The AACCNJ honored posthumously the late Harry C. Alford and Kay Debow Alford, co- founders of the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) with the “Trailblazer Award.”

The AACCNJ was also presented with the 2021 “Chamber of the Year” Award by Larry Ivory, Chairman, National Black Chamber of Commerce and President & CEO, Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce (ILBCC). The NBCC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonsectarian organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of African American communities. 140 affiliated chapters are locally based throughout the nation as well as international affiliate chapters based in Bahamas, Brazil, Colombia, Ghana, Kenya, France, Botswana, Cameroon and Jamaica and businesses as well as individuals who may have chosen to be direct members with the national office.

Harmon was also recognized with the “Founder’s Award” at the Gala, he accepted the award with members of his family present.

About The African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey

The AACCNJ performs an essential role in the economic viability of New Jersey. While providing a platform for New Jersey’s African American business leaders, to speak with a collective voice, the AACCNJ advocates and promotes economic diversity fostering a climate of business growth through major initiatives centering on education and public policy. The Chamber serves as a proactive advocacy group with a 501(c) 3 tax exemption, which is shared by the National Black Chamber of Commerce.

About The National Black Chamber of Commerce

The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States and via interaction with the Black Diaspora. The National Black Chamber of Commerce® was incorporated in Washington, DC in March 1993. The NBCC reaches 100,000 Black owned businesses. There are 2.6 million Black owned businesses in the United States. Black businesses account for over $138 billion in revenue each year according to the US Bureau of Census. The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.