DJ Jazzy Jeff to host party that could save your life called ‘Live the Beat’

DJ Jazzy Jeff doesn’t need much of an introduction; his music and cameos on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” entertained a legion of fans. Jeff was born and raised in West Philly and began spinning at the age of 10. A dedicated father, Jeff is using his talents in the fight against against COVID and heart disease.

The campaign launches with a virtual dance party featuring Grammy and AMA winner DJ Jazzy Jeff on Feb. 23, 2o22, at noon EST.

You’ve found a great physician, what advice did she give you around your personal heart health?

The heart attack[s], the strokes, all of those things are the end result of poor health management. So she was like, “I’m trying to give you directions not to go down that road. So these are the things that you need to do so you don’t end up there.” That is one of those things that people have a tendency to ignore. People ignore high blood pressure, stress and hypertension. So many of [these conditions] can affect your heart. [People need to know] that these are the things that can happen to you if you don’t make [a] change.

It’s kind of someone telling you, “that’s a dangerous neighborhood down there. I don’t know, if I would drive down there, that’s a dangerous neighborhood.” Now, you might drive down and nothing might happen to you, but there’s a lot of people that something bad happened to driving down this road. Sometimes, you have to put it in those terms for people to understand and decide to take care of their heart more than they do.

