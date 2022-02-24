Cardi B responds when Tasha K says she can’t pay $4M settlement

Since Cardi B doesn’t want to break one of her flamboyantly long nails, perhaps she needs to send 50 Cent to collect her money from declawed blogger Tasha K.

This is Cardi’s issue after Tasha K admitted that she cannot fork over the $4 million that an Atlanta judge ordered her to pay. The judgement was rendered immediately after it was proven irrefutably that the blogger engaged in libelous and defamatory behavior against Cardi.

The person who has the real quandary is Tasha, 38, who was born and raised in the Florida Panhandle as Latasha Transrina Kebe. She told Kendall Kyndall and Kendra G on Social Society “I ain’t got it.”

“Don’t ask me for no money. I ain’t got it. But listen, we have business things in place that takes care of things like this. But of course, the appellate court and the Supreme Court is in process right now,” she explained, adding that she’s appealing the ruling. “That’s what appellate court is for. Who’s trying to pay $4 million?”

Cardi B shot back at Tasha K, saying: “Think [it’s] a game but trust imma come for everything … BBHMM,” she tweeted, referencing Rihanna’s song “B—- Better Have My Money.”

She also posted a clip from Rihanna’s music video for the song, but quickly followed up with another short note saying that her label reps told her to delete her previous tweets.

“My music reps just [called] me to take it down … I can’t never have fun,” she wrote on Twitter.