Da Brat and Judy get married in lavish ceremony (photo)

Da Brat and her longtime girlfriend Jesseca “Judy” Dupart was certified “Funkafied” on her wedding day that featured a lavish ceremony in Fairburn, Georgia, a distant suburb of Atlanta, on 2-22-22.

The legendary rap pioneer and Dupart were supported at this ostentatious event by a potpourri of celebrity friends including Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, radio superstar Rickey Smiley and Headkrack.

Da Brat, born Shawntee Harris in Illinois, gave People magazine the photographic exclusives and told them that she had “so many things going on, and so many decision to make.” But she added it was worth it the moment she was able to call Dupart, 40, her “wife.”

“Everything about her made me want her to be mine forever,” the “Funkafied” femcee says. “And I felt like I knew it not much longer than from the day we met.”

Both women rolled up on the set in supreme style pushing horse-drawn carriages that matched their Esé Azénabor-designed white wedding dresses. While Dupart chose Jimmy Choo shoes to round out her accoutrements, Da Brat was outfitted with basketball sneakers to finish off her look.

The air was filled with a signature song from the late legendary Luther Vandross, “Here and Now.” So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri, who launched Da Brat’s history-making career, walked Brat down the aisle while Dupart chose her brother, Damon Dupart Sr., to do the same. LisaRaye McCoy, who was estranged from her half-sister Da Brat for a few years, decided to support her sibling for this momentous occasion.