Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion trade blows on social media

The Tory Lanez – Megan Thee Stallion fiasco keeps getting more interesting.

On Feb. 23, reports were floating around social media stating that Lanez’s DNA was not found on the gun reportedly used in the shooting incident in July 2020. Those reports have been deleted, but they stayed up long enough for people to believe that Lanez may have been innocent.

Later in the afternoon, Lanez tweeted a veiled message, seemingly directed toward Megan.

….. u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today . — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) February 23, 2022

Apparently, the reports regarding DNA and the gun were false, but Megan went on Instagram and posted screenshots of Lanez’s messages after the incident, and it seemed that he was apologizing to her for something he did.

Megan says in the caption, “Lie yo way out of this … if you aint do s— what you was apologizing for? THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHNE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK.”

Lanez responded and tweeted “Good D— had me f—— 2 best friends …. and I got caught … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

Megan then responded to his tweet with another Instagram post.

“F—— two best friends… n—- you SHOT ME YOU KNOW WHATS WHAT YOU WERE APOLOGIZING FOR,” Megan said.

“YOU KEEP PUTTING A NARRATIVE OUT THAT ME AND MY FRIEND FELL OUT ABT YOU AND THATS NOT TRUE! WHY ARE YOU SKIPPING OVER THE SHOOTING JUST ADMIT YOU SHOT ME! BC SHE DEFINITELY AINT DO IT AND I AINT SHOOT MY D— SELF.”

The preliminary hearing for the case was originally set for Feb. 23, but it has now been postponed until April 5.