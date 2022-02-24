What Brian Flores revealed on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’

Former NFL head coach and current member of the Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff Brian Flores appeared on HBO’s “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2022.



“It all happened very fast. I talked to coach [Mike] Tomlin Thursday,” Flores told Gumbel about being hired by the Steelers. “Little bit more conversation on Friday. Accepted the job on Friday evening.”

Flores expressed that he was reaching out to Tomlin, who is also Black, for counsel. “That conversation turned into an opportunity there in Pittsburgh,” Flores said.

Flores expressed great respect for the attorney, Loretta Lynch, hired by the NFL for the case but said that he and his team are ready to go the distance. Lynch was appointed attorney general of the United States by President Barack Obama and served from 2015-2017.

“If this is gonna go to litigation, we’re ready for that as well,” he said.

Flores also revealed that he hasn’t spoken to New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick since the infamous text message that inspired the lawsuit.

Finally, the former Miami Dolphins head coach revealed that the team’s owner asked him to sign an NDA, which he refused. Consequently, Flores lost millions of dollars. “I’m the one who had the most to lose here …. let’s just see how this plays out,” he said.



