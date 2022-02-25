Cam Newton trounced for saying why he didn’t marry ex, mother of 4

Former NFL star Cam Newton fathered four children with ex-girlfriend Kia Proctor. But now the former marquee quarterback is being scorched on social media for admitting he didn’t marry Proctor because he kept succumbing to “temptation island.”

“That’s a great question … The thing is that person that I was while we were having children together, I couldn’t be the best husband. I wasn’t prepared to be a husband then,” Newton explained on his YouTube podcast ‘Funky Fridays’ which featured Brittany Renner. “I was on temptation island. A football player, young, ‘no’ is not even in my vocabulary,” said Newton, the first overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, and 2015 NFL MVP. I just found myself in this downward spiral. Did she deserve better? I would humbly say, ‘Yes, she did’ … I was falling deeper into my own selfishness and realizing I gotta be better.”

Newton added that Proctor was with him through all of his success and the downfalls and he remains appreciative of that, but he said it just didn’t lead to him putting a ring on her finger. “We just grew apart and we have a great working relationship now and where we have beautiful children and we’re seeing them grow day in and day out,” Newton said.

Nah Brittany Renner got Cam Newton @ the end 😭😭😭😭😭 “Would you be with a woman who was a total package but she was a cheater?” pic.twitter.com/cYYwkNqgvp — Shannon Sharpe Burner Account (@shannonsharpeee) February 19, 2022

Newton said he’d be willing to work on the relationship. But Renner pushed back and explained that the work would be on his end for “not being enough.”

Renner really got on Newton about his rampant cheating and being desirous of a polyamorous or polygamous relationship “So, you would be with a woman. You knew the woman who was the total package, but she was a cheater. Yes or no?” Renner demanded.

Newton fumbled with his answers to that question and took a minute to regain his mojo.

I loved every second of this podcast. It was obvious cam had his own personal reasons. He held on to the "speaking for many people" for a while. Cheating to me is as low as you can go, that's a no go, forever and always. "Emotionally and physically" Love cam tho. #CamNewton https://t.co/AjunguWcor — G.I.JAY (@B_o_0_n_e) February 19, 2022

