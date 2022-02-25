General Motors to host 16th annual Black history month celebration, honoring rapper Killer Mike

DETROIT, MI—General Motors will celebrate black excellence in the automotive industry and beyond on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The all-virtual event will be hosted by Detroit-based entrepreneur and strategist, Hajj Flemings of Rebrand Cities and will feature rapper and community activist, Michael “Killer Mike” Render as the keynote speaker.

This year’s virtual event, presented by Cadillac and General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN), will highlight sensational talent and inspirational conversations. GMAAN is an employee resource group whose mission is to attract, develop and retain employees of African ancestry while engaging our communities to drive GM business priorities and performance. The annual GMAAN Awards ceremony allows the company and colleagues to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding employees and provide an inside look into GM’s auto plans.

Cadillac’s theme “Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be Iconic.,” reflects the brand’s drive and new era – fearless, innovative and one where “we never stop pushing boundaries”.

DJ Ray and the beloved Detroit Youth Choir will provide entertainment for the event with two fiery selections. Guests will also enjoy a fireside chat featuring GMAAN emcee Hajj Flemings and rapper and community activist Killer Mike. The stirring 1:1 conversation will cover his 20-year music career, social justice efforts, entrepreneurship and his relationship with General Motors and Cadillac.

“We look forward to once again celebrating the accomplishments and triumphs of Black culture,” says Tammy Golden, President of GMAAN and Executive Director of Workforce Strategy. “We are hopeful through our program that GM Employees, sponsors and supporters will be encouraged to use their voices and amplify opportunities, positivity and greatness.”

This year’s celebration will honor individuals who have made an impact and strides in business, community, and their prospective industries. The 2022 honorees include:

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Melissa Butler, CEO/Founder The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler, CEO/Founder The Lip Bar Community Enrichment Award: Hajj Flemings, CEO/Founder Rebrand Cities

Hajj Flemings, CEO/Founder Rebrand Cities Excellence in S.T.E.A.M. Award : Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO Career Communications Group

: Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO Career Communications Group Lifetime Achievement Award : Leon Richardson, President & CEO The Chemico Group

: Leon Richardson, President & CEO The Chemico Group Marketing Excellence Award: Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac Global CMO

Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac Global CMO Trailblazer Award: Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Cultural Icon & Community Champion

Registration for the event is open and can be found here. The celebration starts at 7 p.m. ET with a virtual red-carpet affair and entertainment, with the program officially beginning at 7:30PM. For more information, visitwww.Cadillac.com/audacity.