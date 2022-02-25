Kobe and Gianna Bryant hoodies sell out in less than 24 minutes (photos)

Surviving matriarch Vanessa Bryant is elated with the overwhelming support for her family and in memory of the late, legendary Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant.

Bryant told her 15 million Instagram followers that the regular and reversible hoodies put on sale on Feb. 24, 2022, sold out in less than 24 minutes. The date 2-24 and time are significant because No. 24 and No. 2 represented the numbers that her late husband and daughter wore, respectively. The Black Mamba also wore No. 8 during his nearly incomparable career, all with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Both died on Jan. 26, 2020, when the helicopter they were riding in crashed into the mountains northwest of Los Angeles. Seven others, including the pilot also tragically perished.

In remembrance of that significant date — which, by the way, is also officially recognized in suburban Orange County, California, where the Bryants live — sports apparel giant Champion donated the hoodies to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation (MMSF) that Vanessa Bryant is spearheading.

The MMSF Reverse Weave Pullover hoodie is all black and features the Mamba and Mambacita logo on the front in white. 100% of the proceeds will support the foundation’s objective of creating equal opportunity for underserved children in athletics.

Fans quickly snatched up all of the hoodies, t-shirts and other memorabilia as soon as they went on sale online.

Bryant took time to show Champion some love after their generous contribution to the foundation.

“Special thanks to donating this merchandise to our foundation,” Bryant penned on Instagram.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported us over the years. We are overwhelmed with gratitude. Our hoodie sold out in less than 24 minutes 🖤🤍.”