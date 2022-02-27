Actor Andy Serkis puts on the tuxedo as Alfred in ‘The Batman’

You may know him from hit films like The Lord Of The Rings, Star Wars, and The Planet Of The Apes, and now actor Andy Serkis stars in a new classic movie franchise. Serkis is playing Alfred Pennyworth in The Batman movie alongside Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson. The actor shared with rolling out why he took on the role and how this story compares to the original from previous Batman films. The Batman hits theaters Friday, March 4.