Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.

The publication reports that the couple’s two teenage children, daughter Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13, are very happy their parents are giving their marriage a second try after being together for such a long time. They met in 2005 and got married in 2017.

“Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around,” the Hollywood Reporter added. Momoa had announced on Instagram in January that he and Bonet “have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” he said in a since-deleted statement posted on his Instagram page at the time. “And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”

The “Aquaman” star added: “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become …”