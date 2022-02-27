Lil Meech reflects on ‘BMF’ and ‘Euphoria’; gets new tattoos at Fire & Ink, LA

Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado and Demetrius ‘Lil Meech’ Flenory Jr. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Pizza Hut)Lil Meech stood up and walked to a nearby mirror at the Fire & Ink tattoo parlor off Melrose Ave. in Los Angeles to inspect his new ink while grabbing a slice of pizza at Pizza Hut’s Spicy Lover’s launch event. After he gave a thumbs up in approval of the new tattoos he received, he returned to the room where he got the new ink, which are his parents’ names below each collarbone. He stopped and gave every person who recognized him a firm handshake, eye contact and his full attention regardless of how short the greeting was. He didn’t let a moment of gratitude pass as many of his sentences included “thank you.”

“A lot of our generation doesn’t really follow in the right direction,” Meech told rolling out. “They don’t have people to help them, teach them and take them in the right direction. When I was growing up with my family, my dad was always incarcerated since I was 6 years old, but my mom, my aunts, my uncles always taught me (to go) in the right direction. They always taught me respect, manners and to treat people how you want to be treated.”

His father is Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, co-founder of the Black Mafia Family, a group that sold cocaine throughout America with direct connections to Mexican drug cartels. In 2010, Rick Ross and Styles P collaborated for the hit single “B.M.F.” with a hook that shouts out Big Meech, pushing the organization into mainstream media.

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory plays his father on the STARZ series “BMF,” co-directed by 50 Cent. While Lil Meech acknowledges his father’s impact on culture, he’s also working to establish his own legacy. Lil Meech was featured on one of TV’s current most popular shows in season two of “Euphoria.”

“Being able to even get a chance to be on that show is amazing,” Lil Meech said. “I’m so grateful for it because ‘BMF,’ that and ‘Power’ are like the three top shows in the world right now, especially for my generation. It was amazing working with Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, they’re like growing icons. Sam Levinson, who’s a director and producer, he’s a genius. I was just so grateful. I hope the Travis character will make a re-appearance in season three.”

Between his answers at the tattoo shop pop-up, Lil Meech took bites into the new spicy veggie pizza from Pizza Hut. “I’ve always been a lover of Pizza Hut as a kid, it’s crazy that I even got the chance to do this,” Lil Meech said. “I used to tell my mom as soon as I got out of school at 3 p.m., I want to go home and I want my Pizza Hut waiting for me at the house.”

Lil Meech said he’s about to start filming season two of “BMF” in a “couple of days.”