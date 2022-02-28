53rd annual NAACP Image Awards winners and losers

The 53 NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Here are a few winners and losers from the awards.

Winners

Black people

Everyone who won was Black, except for Independent film winner CODA. Many of the nominees described the atmosphere throughout the week as “home,” with so much love around the red carpets and after-parties. The NAACP Awards can welcome Meghan, Duchess of Sussex just as much as they can welcome The 1619 Project author Nikole Hannah-Jones, who has highlighted to her 600K Twitter followers the harassing emails and messages she’s received since releasing the book.

It’s where the final seasons of “black-ish” and “Insecure” were properly celebrated, and truly embody “Insecure” star Issa Rae’s famous quote of “rooting for everybody Black.”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The Harder They Fall” took home six awards, with Regina King winning Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, Jeymes Samuel winning Outstanding Breakthrough Creative, Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture, Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album and Outstanding Motion Picture.

Jemele Hill

Hill’s “Unbothered” podcast won Outstanding Society And Culture Podcast and Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast. Hill was also recognized at the Super Bowl by Essence in a ceremony recognizing Black women in sports.

Kevin Hart and Trevor Noah also won two awards — Noah for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” and Hart for “True Story.”

“Red Table Talk”

Facebook’s talk show, which features a viral moment on a regular basis, won Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble and Outstanding Talk Series.

Jazmine Sullivan

Sullivan cleaned up female music categories, winning Outstanding Album with Heaux Tales, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song with “Pick Up Your Feelings” and Outstanding Female Artist.

Tobe Nwigwe

The independent Houston artist is no longer underground, as his single “FYE FYE” featuring his wife Fat Nwigwe and produced by family friend Nell won Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) and Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song.

