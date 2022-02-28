Black Experience on Xfinity offering $1M in grants to emerging Black filmmakers

On Feb. 28, Comcast NBCUniversal celebrated their first anniversary of Black Experience on Xfinity by offering $1M in the form of ten $100K grants to emerging Black filmmakers.

Black Experience on Xfinity features great content from several of Xfinity’s partners, while also investing millions of dollars in Black talent.

Since launching, Black Experience has funded more than 25 Black creators and organizations on and off the screen. More than three million viewers watched over 11 million hours of content on the Black Experience in 2021.

Black Experience on Xfinity offers easy access to a collection of content that showcases Black culture. Customers can choose from sample content from partners such as TVOne, Cleo, AspireTV, REVOLT, Afro, KweliTV, The Africa Channel, BET, BET Her, Impact, UP Faith & Family, OWN and much more.

Xfinity subscribers also have access to premiere content by new Black content creators and are available to customers included with their service.