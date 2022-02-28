General Motors honored entrepreneurs Killer Mike, Melissa Butler and more during 16th annual Black History Month Celebration

It was a virtual evening filled with Black excellence as General Motors hosted their 16th Annual Black History Month celebration on Friday, Feb. 25 at 7:30p.m. ET. The virtual celebration was hosted by Detroit-based entrepreneur and strategist, Hajj Flemings of Rebrand Cities and honored rapper, entrepreneur and community activist, Michael “Killer Mike” Render, who also served as the keynote speaker.

Presented by Cadillac and General Motors African Ancestry Network (GMAAN), the event highlighted sensational talent and inspirational conversations. GMAAN is an employee resource group whose mission is to attract, develop and retain employees of African ancestry while engaging our communities to drive GM business priorities and performance. The annual GMAAN Awards ceremony allows the company and colleagues to celebrate the accomplishments of outstanding employees and provide an inside look into GM’s auto plans.

Cadillac’s theme “Be Bold. Be Fearless. Be Iconic.,” reflects the brand’s drive and new era – fearless, innovative and one where “we never stop pushing boundaries”.

The event opened up with a virtual red carpet and featured sounds by DJ Ray and the beloved Detroit Youth Choir. Guests enjoyed a fireside chat featuring GMAAN emcee Flemings and rapper and community activist Killer Mike. The stirring 1:1 conversation covered his 20-year music career, social justice efforts, entrepreneurship and his relationship with General Motors and Cadillac. Remarks were made by the chief of diversity, equity and inclusion of global diversity, Telva McGruder; Gerald Johnson, vice president of global manufacturing and sustainability; Juanita Slappy, head of multicultural marketing at Cadillac; Tarshena Armstrong, director of diversity, marketing and development; Tammy Golden, executive director of workforce strategy and many more.

“We look forward to once again celebrating the accomplishments and triumphs of Black culture,” said Golden, who is also the president of GMAAN. “We are hopeful through our program that GM Employees, sponsors and supporters will be encouraged to use their voices and amplify opportunities, positivity and greatness.”

This year’s celebration honored individuals who have made an impact and strides in business, community, and their prospective industries. The 2022 honorees included:

Entrepreneurial Spirit Award: Melissa Butler, CEO/Founder The Lip Bar

Melissa Butler, CEO/Founder The Lip Bar Community Enrichment Award: Hajj Flemings, CEO/Founder Rebrand Cities

Hajj Flemings, CEO/Founder Rebrand Cities Excellence in S.T.E.A.M. Award : Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO Career Communications Group

: Dr. Tyrone Taborn, CEO Career Communications Group Lifetime Achievement Award : Leon Richardson, President & CEO The Chemico Group

: Leon Richardson, President & CEO The Chemico Group Marketing Excellence Award: Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac Global CMO

Melissa Grady Dias, Cadillac Global CMO Trailblazer Award: Michael “Killer Mike” Render, Cultural Icon & Community Champion

For more information, visit www.Cadillac.com/audacity.

Photo gallery courtesy of General Motors Communications