New Orleans clowns Zion Williamson at Mardi Gras celebration (video)

New Orleans and NBA fans have not been kind to Zion Williamson this season as he’s been dealing with a foot injury that has kept him sidelined.

New Orleans has been celebrating Mardi Gras, and on Feb. 26, a video of fans poking fun at Williamson during a parade surfaced. The video shows a float depicting Williamson as overweight, wearing a jersey that says “1 Ton,” with a cast on his leg.

The float is also holding a sandwich and money in both hands, as a speech bubble reads, “I’m hungry.”

They made a Zion float in New Orleans and called him “1Ton” 😐😐😐 (🎥 @darrenrovell) pic.twitter.com/qcit9Cj7b8 — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 26, 2022

Over the week, one of Williamson’s former teammates called him out for not reaching out to CJ McCollum after he was traded to the Pelicans and also called him out for being distant this season while he deals with his injury.

JJ Redick calls out Zion for being a ‘detached’ teammate 😳 pic.twitter.com/igd7QZVYRp — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 22, 2022

“I was his teammate,” JJ Redick said on ESPN’s First Take. “I can describe him as a detached teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is basic level of humanity being a teammate. Send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That is bar minimum that you have to do.”

Shams Charania of The Athletic said in an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show that things aren’t looking good for Williamson this season.

"When @jj_redick speaks he speaks from a position of having information & knowledge. I haven't gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season & that definitely is alarming" ~@ShamsCharania#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/XoazHx0ay8 — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 23, 2022

“I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is going to play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania said.