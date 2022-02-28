Why a Ye West – Jamie Foxx collaboration may be in the works

In the latest episode of Ye West’s documentary “Jeen-Yuhs,” fans were able to see behind the scenes footage of the creation of “Slow Jamz,” a song that features Jamie Foxx.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Act 2 is now streaming and features footage of Kanye and Jamie Foxx recording Slow Jamz pic.twitter.com/fuQFkYLDjn — Netflix (@netflix) February 23, 2022

West and Foxx have also worked together on the track “Gold Digger,” and don’t be surprised if they get in the booth and make another hit soon. On Feb. 26, just a few days after the second episode’s release, West and Foxx were in an Instagram video embracing each other.

“I told you, back at that time, man, young and hungry,” Foxx said in the video. “Now look at us. There’s a reason we ran into each other. Can’t wait for y’all to see the next step.”

“God got a plan, definitely,” West said in the video.

Foxx hasn’t been on the music scene in a while, but West can say the opposite. He recently released tracks from his album Donda 2 on his Stem Player and had a listening concert for the album. He has also hinted at working with Beach House, as he posted pictures on Instagram of them in the studio.