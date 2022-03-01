Director Bradley A. Murray directs dope collab with Lexus NX and ‘rolling out,’ starring Pear Nova CEO Rachel James

Bradley Murray has always been able to manifest his vision through his lens.

The Columbia College Chicago graduate has merged his cinematic eye with commercial work to form a new side of filmmaking. His goal when creating is always to go for timeless art.

He recently spoke to rolling out about being one of the best of his generation.

You had the opportunity to work with Lexus on the next-level campaign. Elevating to the next level, what does elevating the hustle mean for you?

I think we all like we all grew up in a burnout culture, right? It’s not cool anymore to be burnt out, running behind, tired, working too hard for too little. I’m elevating is making sure that you have boundaries for how you work, and you implement them appropriately.

Elevating to me means you set an intention on how you want to feel when you work, and I think we’re moving towards that, for sure.

What does it take to level up in every aspect of your life

Preparation.

I think you have to prepare before you get to the next level. I think a lot of [people] feel and know what they need to do to get better.

In every step, it’s all about just taking those, writing those things down and going, ‘OK. In order for this to happen, this needs to happen. I prepare for this.’

So it’s a constant constant thing. New level, new preparation notes.

