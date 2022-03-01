With James Harden, Joel Embiid thinks Philadelphia is ‘unstoppable’

Though James Harden has only played two games in a Philadelphia 76ers uniform, Joel Embiid is already convinced that other NBA teams will have difficulty stopping the duo.

“Unstoppable,” Embiid replied when asked about containing Harden and himself.

“What are you really going to do?” Embiid asked, referring to teams trying to contain them. “He’s a great passer, and obviously I’ve got someone that attracts a lot of attention to [himself]. So you’ve got to make a decision. Do you stay on me, or do you stay on him?”

Embiid then explains other tough choices NBA teams will have to make.

“If you want to guard both of us with the other guys, now you’ve got Matisse [Thybulle] diving to the rim or wide-open shooters that have got one job to do, and that’s make shots.”

Indeed, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau agreed with Embiid.

“When you have two dynamic players like that, it puts a lot of pressure on you,” he remarked.

In only two games, Harden has nearly averaged a triple-double for Philadelphia, averaging 28 points, 14 assists and nine rebounds with 2.5 assists.

