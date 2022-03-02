Lizzo loves her Blackness and thinks she ‘deserves the spotlight’

The “Juice” hitmaker confessed to being worthy of the “attention” she had garnered throughout her career as she has earned it.

The 33-year-old rapper told PEOPLE: “I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I’m talented, I’m young, I’m hot, you know? And I’ve worked hard.”

Lizzo — real name Melissa Jefferson — believed she had to “blaze a trail” for herself as there was no one like her on the music scene.

She said: “I had to blaze a trail. There was no Lizzo before Lizzo.”

The “Good As Hell” hitmaker grew up being “very proud” of being Black despite being aware of the way it was perceived by society.

