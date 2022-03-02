Ye West cuts ties with another divorce lawyer

Ye West will no longer be represented by Chris Melcher after parting ways with the attorney just days before a hearing is due to take place on March 2 in connection with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s request to be declared legally single.

According to TMZ, the relationship between Ye and Melcher had become “extremely difficult,” with little communication between them and it seems the 44-year-old rapper may have been a difficult client to work with because at times, he had said he wanted to settle things with Kardashian, and at others, he expressed a desire to put up a fight.

Melcher is the fourth divorce lawyer Ye has fired and he has now brought in Samantha Spector to argue his position in court.

Spector recently represented Nicole Young in her lengthy and bitter divorce battle with Dr. Dre — and the music producer was represented by Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser.

It is said to be “highly unlikely” that the “Bound 2” rapper will attend Wednesday’s hearing in person but court records state Kardashian will either call or video chat into the hearing.

Last month, the 40-year-old beauty filed new paperwork on Feb. 23 repeating her request from December to be declared legally single and also accused her estranged husband — who she split from last February — of causing emotional distress by “putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media.”

But two days later, Ye — who has made a number of public swipes at Kardashian and her new boyfriend Pete Davidson on Instagram in recent months — filed his own documents, insisting there was no evidence submitted to back up her accusation.

