Actress Loren Lott explores colorism issues in ‘The Porter’

Millennial actress Loren Lott is a new school triple threat. The social media influencer is an accomplished Broadway, TV and film actress. You could’ve had a Lott sighting on OWN’s hit scripted series, “Greenleaf,” “The Game,” or “Tales” — or you could’ve seen her on TikTok in a viral dancing video with her bestie. Either or both is possible, as Lott is an avid singer and dancer. Besides urban series and comedies, she held a memorable breakout role on the timeless soap opera “The Young & the Restless.” Today, she is excited about an all-new role in BET+’s historical piece titled, “The Porter.”

Set in the 1920s, the series is inspired by real events that took place along with railways of Chicago, Detroit and Montreal aka the “Harlem of the North”. The series stars Lott alongside Olunike Adeliyi, Bruce Ramsey and Alfre Woodard. Lott says it was a dream come true to star in a series alongside the Hollywood icon. “We filmed during lockdown so we weren’t onset with anyone that we didn’t have a scene with, but my hotel room was right near Ms. Woodard and we would go on the balcony and talk. She would cook and leave food by my door and I would do the same for her. It was a really special experience that I felt was just for me,” Lott shares.

Lott says her character Lucy was fun to play as she is a bit of a ham and the role also provided her first onscreen intimate scene. “I was a little nervous about that, but my co-star was really cool so that helped me feel comfortable and relax.”

Continue reading on the next page.