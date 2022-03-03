Charles Barkley reveals surprising intel about Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant was a beast on the basketball court, gaining a number of accolades and championships throughout his career, but it looks like he didn’t want to do much talking off the court.

Charles Barkley was a guest on “The Draymond Green Show” on March 1, and he revealed that Bryant was almost on the TNT show “Inside the NBA.”

“Not many people know this and I’m probably going to get in trouble for telling you this, but we actually hired Kobe Bryant,” Barkley said. “But he didn’t want to do all the other bulls—.

“He actually signed with us, but then when we started telling him, ‘You know, I have to do a bunch of radio shows, I go on this show on Monday, from Thursday night TNT, same thing on Tuesday, same thing on Wednesday, same thing on Thursday.’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah I don’t wanna do all that stuff.’ “

It would have been a sight to see Bryant on the broadcast with Barkley, Shaq, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson. Arguments between Barkley and Shaq are already funny now, and adding a humorous Bryant would’ve been the icing on the cake.