Man who worked on Young Dolph memorial shot and killed

The man who took it upon himself to perform upkeep on the memorial for slain Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Young Dolph has been shot and killed.

Jeremiah Taylor, who took the initiative to visit and tidy up the memorial multiple times every week, was reportedly gunned down on Getwell Road. The Memphis Police Department is now investigating.

Jeremiah Taylor, The Man Who Took Care Of Young Dolph’s Mural Was Shot & Killed In Memphis. Rest Up 🕊🙏 pic.twitter.com/WA8f8f4STf — RapCoverMedia (@RapCoverMedia) February 26, 2022

Memphis legend Dolph was killed on Nov. 17, 2021, at the Makeda’s Cookies boutique store in his hometown. The location has subsequently been cordoned off from the public and become a memorial for the hometown hero who made it big. Memphis police have two suspects in custody.

Taylor wanted to ensure that Dolph’s humanity shined through the tragedy.

“I want people around the world to know we care about Dolph,” Taylor told ABC 24 at that time. “The love he had with people. A lot of people are realizing and now seeing the person that he always was. Taking care of his community, being a philanthropist, and really promoting financial independence. [It’s] a moral that he taught.”

Friends paid tribute to Taylor.

“Jeremiah was a great person,” Frank Gottie, who considered Taylor a brother, told Complex magazine. “He was so creative. He was so on point. He was helpful, he would help anybody.”