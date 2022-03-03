Nissan maximizes family adventures with the all-new 2022 Pathfinder

Just in time for spring break and family vacations, Nissan USA has reinvented their all-new 2022 Pathfinder from the ground-up to maximize family adventures. For over 30 years, the iconic Pathfinder heritage continues to give families with rugged capabilities, flexibility and advanced connectivity.

“Thirty-five years after the launch of the original model, Pathfinder has returned to its rugged roots, loaded with the benefit of everything learned along the way,” said Jared Haslam, vice president, product and services planning, Nissan USA and Canada. “Today’s large SUV owners want a vehicle that conveys strength and rugged capability, while using advanced safety and technology features to keep their family safe and comfortable during every-day adventures, and the all-new 2022 Pathfinder is ready to take on those adventures.”

Parked or rolling down the street, the bold, rugged, but yet dynamic appearance of the 2022 Nissan Pathfinder Platinum conveys strength. The new Pathfinder has a larger design. The strong face front, wide stance, accentuated fenders, and larger tires, give this full-size SUV a muscular look.

Since this reviewer’s first drive of the 2022 Pathfinder Prototype last year, there have been noticeable enhancements. The Pathfinder 4WD drive models feature Nissan’s all-new Intelligent 4WD with 7-position Drive and Terrain Mode Selector. Mode selections — Standard, Sport, Eco, Snow, Sand, Mud/Rut and Tow – is displayed as a pop-up notification on the meter cluster.

Another added feature for the Pathfinder Platinum grade is the new ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link. By linking ProPILOT Assist with Nissan’s advanced Door-to-Door Navigation System, the navigation map data can proactively reduce speed for upcoming freeway curves or junctions and also help the driver slow for freeway exits.

For the size of the Pathfinder, the acceleration was great. This year, Nissan offers an all-new 9-speed transmission provides strong acceleration and driver confidence when merging or exiting a turn, and minimizes rpm variation on a grade. Overall fuel economy was impressive for the 4WD Platinum model, 20 mpg , 25 mpg, and combined.

The Pathfinder is designed with comfort and flexibility for the modern family. The interior features refined new materials with an open design. Driver and passengers are greeted with a modern, spacious environment. The driving and riding is made easier with the plush and comfortable driver and passenger’s seats which run a close second to the best home recliners.

The all-new Nissan Pathfinder is smartly priced based on comparable in its class. The manufacturer’s suggested retail base price is $48,090. The Platinum model test-driven starts around $51,790.

The new 2022 Nissan Pathfinder is designed with the adventurous family in mind. With that being said, they also offer a total of 35 accessories available to optimize the adventure experience.