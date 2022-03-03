Samuel L. Jackson discusses why he feels he’s part of a ‘revolutionary ideal’

Samuel L. Jackson feels part of a “revolutionary ideal.”

Jackson is celebrating 50 years in Hollywood, but feels proud that fame and success haven’t changed his “moral code.”

Jackson — who is married to actress LaTanya Richardson — explained: “Service is service and LaTanya and I give service in every way we possibly can.”

“The fact that I’ve been fortunate enough to survive a lot of different conflicts in terms of trying to make change and affecting change while still being a viable person even though [my] moral code [is] sometimes not the thing everybody wants to hear. But I don’t adhere to the ‘shut up and dribble’ kinda thing, so, that’s just one of the aspects of who I am, and us being a part of a revolutionary ideal that we’ve always had that — there are wrongs that need to be righted and someone’s gotta stand up because if we don’t stand up for anything, we’ll fall for everything.”

Jackson has starred in some of the biggest movies in cinema history. But he’s similarly proud of the work he’s done off-screen, including encouraging people to wear masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson told “Entertainment Tonight,” “I’m proud of that, and glad that I have that kind of reputation.”

Despite this, Jackson is also proud of his “popcorn movies.”

He reflected: “I’m proud of those movies because those are the ones I saw as a kid.

“I’ve made a lot of people smile, I’ve made a lot of people clap, a lot of people cheer and I’ve made a lot of people money and put some a– in those seats. I hope my legacy is that I did a lot of movies that people enjoy and that I brought joy to a lot of homes and people are not mad when they see a Sam Jackson movie.”