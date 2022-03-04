The Weekend, Doja Cat team up for world tour

The Weeknd is set to tour North America with Doja Cat on the “After Hours Til Dawn” tour.

The “Save Your Tears” hitmaker has unveiled the first leg of the world tour in support of his albums After Hours and Dawn FM, which will see he and the “Say So” hitmaker perform at stadiums this summer.

The jaunt kicks off in his home city of Toronto on July 8 and is scheduled to wrap on Sept. 2 in Los Angeles.

The megastar — whose real name is Abel Tesfaye — is expected to announce further dates in Mexico, South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

The 32-year-old humanitarian is donating $1 from every ticket sold for the tour to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), which he has partnered with to launch the XO Humanitarian Fund.

The Weeknd said: “The goal with this fund is to provide immediate life-saving support to people who are on the brink of starvation.

“I’m so thankful to have WFP as a partner and to further expand our reach to those who need it most.”

The “Blinding Lights” hitmaker is also pledging $500,000 of his own money to the fund.

The Weeknd and Doja released the duet “You Right” on Doja’s 2021 Planet Her album.

Meanwhile, the Canadian star recently teased that Dawn FM is part of a trilogy.

The “Tears in the Club” singer appeared to reveal that a third album is to follow 2020’s After Hours and Dawn FM.

Alongside the artwork for his latest LP, which is a photograph of his older self, The Weeknd tweeted: “I wonder… did you know you’re experiencing a new trilogy?”

The “Take My Breath” hitmaker is yet to provide any more details, such as which three albums will make up the trilogy.

However, many fans believe After Hours will be included.

Continue reading on the next page.