YFN Lucci fears for his life after what allegedly happened to him in jail

YFN Lucci is fearing for his life in jail.

In documents cited on March 3, 2022, Lucci is asking a judge to grant him a bond so he can be released from jail after he said he was stabbed by an inmate on Feb. 9, 2022, while on a video call. He says the inmate used a homemade shank to stab him.

Lucci’s counsel says that he “fears that his life is in jeopardy if he remains in the custody of the Fulton County Jail.”

Lucci has now proposed home confinement, with the use of a monitoring device.

Lucci turned himself in to authorities on May 10, 2021, after a warrant was issued for his arrest earlier that month on charges of racketeering. The charges against Lucci included aggravated assault, armed robbery, property damage, murder and theft.

In June 2021, Lucci thanked fans on Instagram for the support they’ve shown while he’s incarcerated.

“Thank you all for your prayers and continued support,” Lucci wrote. “I am still incarcerated right now but am maintaining my innocence.”